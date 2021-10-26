I will never visit Napa again

I'm writing in regards to the homeless situation in the city of Napa. I lived in Napa during the Seventies and had many friends there at the time. I moved back East at the end of the Eighties and have been here in Pennsylvania since 1987.

Over the past several months, I've been trying to locate some of my old friends from Napa, and it seems they are all deceased now. I saw some of them in a list that was in the Napa Valley Register at one point of more than 100 homeless people that have died on the streets of Napa.

I had an idea that was coming to Napa before I ever left there. When they started tearing down the Conner Hotel and the other hotel that was about a block away. The yuppies began invading the area and flipping properties for a profit and squeezing the poor out of their homes and onto the streets.

It was all done for the sake of greed. These poor people had nowhere to turn but the streets, where they died. I get sick every time I think about what has happened there. The yuppies drove the cost of housing through the roof in Napa where the poor could no longer afford to live. It's a real disgrace and I shame those responsible.