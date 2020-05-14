I will remember who followed the rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Napa’s relatively low infection and death rate from this infection, as quoted by the Cordairs and their supporters as an excuse to reopen their studio, is a direct result of California and Napa taking early and decisive action in social distancing and shutting down non-essential businesses ("Napa gallery opens in spite of county closure order; restaurant follows suit," May 5).

The virus is still among us and easily transmittable, and it is best left to the appropriate health officials to determine when it is safe for the community, as a whole, to reopen. The Cordairs and the owner of Fume restaurant are basically saying that their immediate financial needs are more important than what’s best for our community.

As non-essential businesses and restaurants do open, at the proper and safe time, I will remember those who continued to sacrifice so that those I care about could remain healthy and support them as best I can. I hope my fellow Napans do the same.

Brian Revheim

Napa