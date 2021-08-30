I would rather avoid exposure

Mr. Dodd, You make some interesting arguments in favor of 5G wireless connectivity, citing a "digital divide" ("We need to expand broadband coverage," Aug. 25). Unfortunately, you also seemed to feel a need for an ad hominem, personal attack on those who are mistrustful of the technology involved, calling them unscientific conspiracy theorists.

I myself don't know for sure what I believe about technologies which, I think are beaming us with more and more of microwaves, with each new and more powerful generation, correct? But I will offer a different digital divide for consideration: those who don't live near a transmitter versus those, like myself, who live in the shadow of an ugly tower full of them.

Maybe the level of radiation we're exposed to is harmless or close to it. I imagine that's what Mr. Dodd would say. But I'd rather avoid exposure altogether. In my house, we have DSL for our computers. Our in-home wi-fi is shut off. I carry a cell phone for emergencies, but it is off 99.99% of the time. Our biggest source of exposure is from the nearby transmitters, and of course, to do its job it comes right through walls. It is difficult and expensive to shield out.