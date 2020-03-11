If a luxury hotel is built in St. Helena, I will vacation elsewhere

For years, my wife and I have enjoyed visiting St. Helena for its rural charm and hospitality. But through time, the region has gotten busier: Highway 29 being the main culprit. So I was appalled to hear of plans for a luxury hotel in town. To attract more drivers to an already-impacted highway is foolish.

If the land must be developed, why not zone it for quality affordable housing for working people in the community? How about sharing with those who do the physical work and actually make the area the jewel that it is?

If a luxury resort is built in St. Helena, I will vacation elsewhere.

Eric Chemello

McKinleyville

