There are many questions about COVID testing, but the big one this week is on everyone’s mind. “If I get tested, will it keep my family safe at Thanksgiving?” The answer is a little complicated.
The best way to have a safe Thanksgiving is to start preparing now – almost a week before Thanksgiving. If you want the safest holiday for all of the members of the gathering, you must quarantine for a week before turkey day. Then, have a PCR test within a day or two of the event. That sounds like a challenge, but it will be worth it. And I’ll explain why.
The PCR test is very, very good at determining if right now - today - you have enough of the virus in your nose and lungs to infect others. But that is all it tells us. The challenge of depending on the PCR test to ensure safety over the holidays has to do with the ‘lag time’ between exposure and a positive test. It takes a few days after you’re exposed for the virus to grow enough in your body to show up on a test.
First of all, let’s remember that COVID is a respiratory virus. That means it primarily lives in the nose, throat, and lungs of humans, where it can cause inflammation and difficulty breathing. However, up to 30% of people who are infected with COVID have no fever and no symptoms, but they are still infectious to others.
Normally, when people breathe, tiny water droplets come out of our mouth along with every breath. The COVID-19 virus lives quite well for a while in those water droplets. So, people with COVID breathe out these tiny water droplets teeming with Covid-19. When you breathe them in, you may get a COVID infection. The best way to avoid a COVID infection is not to breathe in those tiny water droplets from someone else.
The two most effective strategies to prevent breathing COVID-containing water droplets from someone else’s lungs are 1) Don’t be around people outside your home very much, and 2) Always wear a good mask like a K95 or KN95 when you are outside your home. The good news is we now know a good mask helps you prevent spreading the virus to others, and it protects your lungs from the virus-containing water droplets from others.
Testing can also play an important role in keeping you and your family safe at Thanksgiving. The best test to see if you currently have the virus, whether you have symptoms or not, is called a PCR test. This test involves a cotton swab in the nose.
Let me give you an example of the ‘lag time’ I mentioned earlier. My daughter is flying home from college on Sunday before Thanksgiving. She was not in quarantine before the trip home, and she went to the grocery store, out to eat, and saw friends on Saturday before coming home.
She has a negative test on Monday. And she is very careful from Sunday till Thursday, quarantining and staying away from others until Thursday. Can she still be infectious to her grandparents and others on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day? Unfortunately, the answer is yes.
The reason is the ‘lag time’ between exposure and a positive test. She had possible COVID exposures on Saturday (grocery store, out to eat, visiting with friends). Her negative test was on Monday, only two days after her possible exposure. Most people will not show a positive PCR test only two days after being infected. By seven days after exposure, nearly everyone will show a positive PCR test if they have the virus.
The safest plan was for her to have been very careful, in quarantine, not seeing others for a full seven days before coming home, and then drive home if possible. If on a plane, constantly wear a mask, socially distance on the plane if possible, and especially stay away from others in the airport.
Again, the safest way for families to get together and enjoy the holidays is this:
1) Everyone in the holiday gathering quarantine for a week prior to the big day. This means not going into a grocery store or restaurant, and working from home if possible. If you cannot work from home, socially distance at work, no more than one person in a room at any one time, if at all possible.
2) Wear a good mask - N95 or KN95 - at all times when you are out of the house. Face shields are not as good to protect you as a good mask, nor are scarves, or simple cloth face coverings.
Be safe, be smart before the holidays, and enjoy your special holiday family time.
Dr. Eric Grigsby is CEO and Founder of Napa-based Neurovations, a patient care and innovation company. N3 Laboratories is a part of the Neurovations Family.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.