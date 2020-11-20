There are many questions about COVID testing, but the big one this week is on everyone’s mind. “If I get tested, will it keep my family safe at Thanksgiving?” The answer is a little complicated.

The best way to have a safe Thanksgiving is to start preparing now – almost a week before Thanksgiving. If you want the safest holiday for all of the members of the gathering, you must quarantine for a week before turkey day. Then, have a PCR test within a day or two of the event. That sounds like a challenge, but it will be worth it. And I’ll explain why.

The PCR test is very, very good at determining if right now - today - you have enough of the virus in your nose and lungs to infect others. But that is all it tells us. The challenge of depending on the PCR test to ensure safety over the holidays has to do with the ‘lag time’ between exposure and a positive test. It takes a few days after you’re exposed for the virus to grow enough in your body to show up on a test.

First of all, let’s remember that COVID is a respiratory virus. That means it primarily lives in the nose, throat, and lungs of humans, where it can cause inflammation and difficulty breathing. However, up to 30% of people who are infected with COVID have no fever and no symptoms, but they are still infectious to others.