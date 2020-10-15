If my people...

I am writing to all Bible-believing Christians who proclaim Jesus as Savior and the Lord of their lives. I am exhorting us all to get off the proverbial bench and stand up for righteousness and vote in this upcoming critical election based on a Biblical worldview.
We need to vote. This includes our vote in Napa County.
We are not voting for a personality or a pastor. We are voting on a platform that most pleases God. We need to vote against any man or woman who does not stand for the sanctity of life, marriage between a man and a woman and the support of Israel. We cannot vote for anyone or join in with any organization that openly and boldly come against what God says in the Holy Bible.
The Bible tells us not to be deceived in these last days. We cannot stand with candidates, leaders or groups who want to destroy morality, the family, our conscience, the church, the police or those who are anti-God, anti-Bible, anti-Christ who are on the path to utter destruction and we must refuse to join in with lawlessness.
There is no excuse or reasoning to stand for what God is against. We either believe God is Who He says He is or we do not. We either believe the whole counsel of God’s word or we do not. We either believe God is sovereign over all or sovereign over nothing.
We must stand firm in our faith choosing God over man. We cannot vote for a Pro-abortion platform.
Mary Comm, of In Our Midst Ministries, Inc. says it this way, “We (the church) have been an unintentional accomplice to the millions of lives lost and to the multiplied millions of lives devastated by abortion. We didn’t want them to abort. But, because of our lack of knowledge, because of our fear, we have continued to stand by and do nothing. We, God’s hands and feet in this dark and hurting world, have been an unintentional, unknowledgeable accomplice, but an accomplice nonetheless.”
Joshua 24:15 tells us, "And if it seem evil to you to serve the LORD, choose you this day whom you will serve; whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell: but as for me and my house, we will serve the LORD."
Time is short. Jesus is coming back for His bride. We must be about our Father’s business not the business of the world. Jesus says over and over again in Scripture, “He who has an ear, let him hear."
"The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: To Him belongs eternal praise." (Psalm 111:10)
"The fear of the LORD is the beginning of wisdom:" (Proverbs 9:10)
"The fear of the LORD is the beginning of knowledge: but fools despise wisdom and instruction." (Proverbs 1:7)
"The fear of the LORD is to hate evil: (Proverbs 8:13) Wisdom hates what God hates."
It is time for us to rise up and become the men and women God created us to be. We must stand for what is right no matter what we may lose. We must protect our liberty that came with a bloody price from brave and courageous souls. They died fighting for our liberty, may we live fighting for our liberties.
No nation has been so blessed of God, but we have kicked God out and not kept His commandments. God always warns before He judges a nation. May our eyes be opened to the warnings. We are on the edge of no return.
The Westminster Confession of Faith states, “Man’s chief end is to glorify God and to enjoy Him forever.” We must answer to the Lord Jesus. Let us be bold in our allegiance to the Lord Jesus Christ and may we bring glory to God and may America bless God.
"If you confess with your mouth Jesus as Lord, and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved."(Romans 10:9)
Karen Good
Napa
