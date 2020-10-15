If my people...

I am writing to all Bible-believing Christians who proclaim Jesus as Savior and the Lord of their lives. I am exhorting us all to get off the proverbial bench and stand up for righteousness and vote in this upcoming critical election based on a Biblical worldview.

We need to vote. This includes our vote in Napa County.

We are not voting for a personality or a pastor. We are voting on a platform that most pleases God. We need to vote against any man or woman who does not stand for the sanctity of life, marriage between a man and a woman and the support of Israel. We cannot vote for anyone or join in with any organization that openly and boldly come against what God says in the Holy Bible.

The Bible tells us not to be deceived in these last days. We cannot stand with candidates, leaders or groups who want to destroy morality, the family, our conscience, the church, the police or those who are anti-God, anti-Bible, anti-Christ who are on the path to utter destruction and we must refuse to join in with lawlessness.

There is no excuse or reasoning to stand for what God is against. We either believe God is Who He says He is or we do not. We either believe the whole counsel of God’s word or we do not. We either believe God is sovereign over all or sovereign over nothing.