If we can’t fix stupid, vote it out

This statewide mass of fires has me confused. The media’s line is “Not enough resources to battle all of the fires correctly. Thousands of properties lost as a result.” I don’t get it.

The Air Force and civilian airlines routinely decommission heavy transport aircraft. The Air Force and Navy routinely retire pilots of heavy transport aircraft.

Cal Fire routinely complains that they don’t have enough air attack aircraft or pilots to handle the busy fire season, which lately has become routine.

Instead of building a multi-billion-dollar boondoggle bullet train to nowhere, why not use that money to protect Kalifornia and its taxpayers?

Am I confused? Or is it the fact that Kalifornia has been ruled by Democrats since 1970. Fifty years, Kalifornia’s Assembly and State Senate has been majority Democrat.

Time for voters to go hard starboard. Fix this ignorance. Start by recalling this fool of a governor.

Rick Aldine

Napa

Editor's note: The State Senate was controlled by Republicans in 1995-96, though by a single seat, 41-39. The Assembly was deadlocked 20-20 in 1973-74. The last time there was a Republican majority in both chambers was 1969-70, and that was the only session since 1958 in which Democrats did not control one or both chambers.