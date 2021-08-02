 Skip to main content
If you don't like it, shop elsewhere

If you don't like it, shop elsewhere

I read Ron Rogers’ letter in the Register ("Why torpedo this perfectly good business deal?" Aug. 2) and have a simple question to ask. Since when did an owner’s religious beliefs become a reason to deny that business the right to do business in this country?

What’s next? Pogroms? Denying Jehovah’s Witnesses the right to go door to door? Throwing Molotov cocktails at mosques and synagogues?

Our right to disagree with someone’s religious beliefs does not give us the right to deny his ability to do business. If we don’t like what he stands for, let’s do business elsewhere. That’s the real American way.

Denny Olmsted

Napa

