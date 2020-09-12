If you like protesting, burning and looting...

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Regarding Frank Toller’s letter "Vote for caring, kindness & Biden on Nov. 3 (Sept. 6)

Mr. Toller’s comparison of these two movies to political parties is quite the stretch. If you like the "caring" way Democrat-led cities are continuing the protesting, burning, and looting, vote for Democrats in the next election.

Otherwise, it might be time to ask yourself the question: Do I really want to live in a community like Portland or Seattle or maybe try the alternate?

KC Gordon

Napa