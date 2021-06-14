If you lived here now, you would be a millionaire

In the Wednesday, June 9, 2021 Napa Register, I read about both the housing shortage and Rudolph Barragan’s wonderful letter on the shortage of respect for the unhoused ("The Waste of the World: Napa Valley must prioritize the health and personhood of its unhoused").

Our nation faces a conundrum. Our population is not growing – yet, the feverish pace of housing development (have you been to east Vacaville lately or spied the numerous apartments constructed in Napa?) cannot close the gap. By the way, they are giving houses away in Italy and Germany and knocking down vacant houses (Detroit style?) to make room for parks and open space. U.S. population growth rates are equivalently low. So, what gives?

Using sources cited at spendmenot.com, I came up with the following quote sourced from The College Investor: “For over 200 years, approximately 90% of the global millionaires have been spending their fortunes on real estate investments. This trend is expected to grow.”