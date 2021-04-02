If you sense something, say something

The recent mass shootings have given me cause to speak out. Some of us think “thoughts and prayers.” Others think “something has to be done!” Some of us are numb. We feel totally helpless and hopeless. We know that we will never reach a consensus on gun control, so we need to look elsewhere for something we can do to help.

In over 20 years of volunteering with many social service agencies in Napa County, I have learned a lot about what contributes to these violent incidents and solutions to address and heal trauma in our community.

We all watch the news and hear about mass shootings, suicides, hate crimes, and we shudder. I ask you to be aware of others in the community who may need help. Some of the people who have been responsible for mass shootings were bullied as children or abused. Some showed glimpses early in their life that they were struggling, but no one recognized the signs.

With so many options to help someone why don’t we? Perhaps we simply do not want to get involved. I am asking you to please, if you sense that a neighbor or friend is struggling, say something.