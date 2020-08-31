Ignoring my point completely

Richard Cannon is catty ("Neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum?" Aug. 26). He ignores the substance of my points. He writes a nonsense letter filled with $10 words to mock my superior vocabulary. He disputes nothing I’ve said, argues no point, and just types post-modern drivel.
I provide Joe Biden with a possible pathway forward. A Biden regime can build “a new Washington consensus of social democracy and the welfare state executed via a Green New Deal.” It’s possible, yet far-fetched, “because the Lincoln Project opposes these ideas and it requires a progressive national United Front to fight the state.”
Furthermore, under Biden, American progressives are better positioned to work with progressive forces in China to leverage these reforms at home and abroad. Similarly, the challenge is that China is state-capitalist and Democrats won’t even support democratic socialism.
On the right, American reactionaries already align with Russia; I can see reactionaries allying with Iran too: an American, Russian, and Iran saeculum (William Strauss, Neil Howe) of trifecta for global traditionalism (Steve Bannon, Julius Evola).
Since it’s inception, the neo-liberal new world order (Wall Street, global financial system) is attacked by the right (Tea Party) and left (Occupy Wall Street). In 2016 and 2020, progressives did fight for a better global vision; Democrats crushed Bernie Sanders twice.
Trump is the only remaining candidate fighting this new world order. Republicans know this; Democrats don’t even fight on the same planet.
Trump teaches us that free will, if it even exists, doesn’t matter; only will to power matters. Child separation, concentration camps, 177,759 dead Americans; It doesn’t matter. The fact that American politicians don’t care about domestic police terrorism and state-sanctioned murder, unless “we” burn buildings, is ample evidence.
Even Hillary Clinton is hip saying, ”Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances.” I don’t really believe her because Democrats always concede (Gore 2000, Clinton 2016) and they already won by nominating Biden over Bernie. They don’t seem to care about actually winning the election.
Alex Shantz
St. Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!