Ignoring my point completely

Richard Cannon is catty ("Neoliberal anthropocentric saeculum?" Aug. 26). He ignores the substance of my points. He writes a nonsense letter filled with $10 words to mock my superior vocabulary. He disputes nothing I’ve said, argues no point, and just types post-modern drivel.

I provide Joe Biden with a possible pathway forward. A Biden regime can build “a new Washington consensus of social democracy and the welfare state executed via a Green New Deal.” It’s possible, yet far-fetched, “because the Lincoln Project opposes these ideas and it requires a progressive national United Front to fight the state.”

Furthermore, under Biden, American progressives are better positioned to work with progressive forces in China to leverage these reforms at home and abroad. Similarly, the challenge is that China is state-capitalist and Democrats won’t even support democratic socialism.

On the right, American reactionaries already align with Russia; I can see reactionaries allying with Iran too: an American, Russian, and Iran saeculum (William Strauss, Neil Howe) of trifecta for global traditionalism (Steve Bannon, Julius Evola).