Ignoring Trump's strong actions against Russia

Although the Brookings study describes the 52 policy actions against Russia, Ms McFeatters you chose, as an opinion writer, not to list a single one.

Are you writing fables or fact-based analysis for the public to read? What feature of your personal character prevents you from mentioning not even one of these policy actions against Russia? Apparently, you wield your own personal cancel culture on facts and the truth.

My goal in sending you this is to learn why you decided to mislead your readers by totally ignoring these facts. Maybe you are fearful of losing your position if you show anything favorable of Trump?

Many of the 52 policy actions impressed me. For example, in 2017 President Trump supplied Ukraine lethal Javelin anti-tank missiles to help defend against Russia. In contrast, President Obama would not supply lethal weapons to Ukraine, only supplies such as blankets and training were permitted. Maybe President Obama had an affinity for Russia and Putin?