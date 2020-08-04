Ike's nuclear bluff ends bloody standoff in Korea

Becoming the 34th U.S. President on Jan. 20, 1953, Eisenhower felt uncertain in considering on how to defuse hostilities to implement a peace in Korea. But then, a major unanticipated event on March 5 boded well for peace: Soviet leader Stalin’s death (by stroke) removed Russia’s further support of North Korea’s war effort.

At his beloved surrogate uncle’s Moscow state funeral on March 9, North Korean premier Kim Il Sung was bluntly told by the nascent moderate Soviet triumvirate of Nikita Kruschev, Georgi Malenkov, and Vyacheslav Molotov, that for international stability, the Korean War must end. Kim agreed, but the war did not end forthwith.

To bridge the eroding alliance with Rhee (who deplored Truman’s relief of Gen. Douglas MacArthur), Eisenhower promised permanent U.S. aid in the form of arms, money, and a standing U.S. military garrison (currently, 23,468) in South Korea.

However, prisoner exchange remained a stumbling block to an armistice. North Korea and Red China demanded the forced repatriation of both sides’ POWs while Eisenhower insisted upon an un-forced exchange of captured military and civilians.

Ike’s patience was being tested, if strained. “We could not stand forever on a static front and continue to accept casualties without any visible results,” concluded Ike.

