Ike's nuclear bluff ends bloody standoff in Korea

Sixty-seven years ago, on July 27, 1953, the frustrating war in Korea ended with the signing of a ceasefire armistice, which decades later, continues to this day.
After three trying years of war, military stalemate resulted on the bitterly divided Korean peninsula at the approximate place it had begun on June 25, 1950 — the 38th Parallel.
U.S. President Dwight D. “Ike” Eisenhower was to be the main driving force, behind the armistice signed at Panmunjom, the neutral “treaty-signing place.”
As election year 1952 gained momentum, President Harry Truman — who originally decided upon American armed intervention in Korea in 1950 — announced he would not run for another term. A “Draft Ike” effort by the Republican and Democratic parties began.
Universally admired in America as the Allied Supreme Commander of Operation Overlord and the ensuing victorious “Crusade in Europe,” from June 6, 1944-May 8,1945, Gen. Ike was the natural popular choice as an ideal presidential candidate.
Accepting the Republican Party’s bid, Eisenhower’s motive was to preserve the two-party system, after nearly 20 years of Democratic presidential dominance. A moderate, Ike strove for a balance in military and political matters via consensus, so as to accomplish goals, starting with ending the Korean War.
“I shall go to Korea,” Ike promised to the voters on Oct. 24, 1952, “to best serve the American people and bring an honorable peace.”
In November 1952, Americans voted for Eisenhower in a landslide over the philosophical Democratic Party nominee, Adlai Stevenson. Conservative pragmatism greatly prevailed over liberal idealism.
Secretly, Ike visited Korea from Dec. 2-5, 1952. He eschewed fanatical South Korean leader Syngman Rhee, who insisted on continuing the “Push North” to unify Korea at all costs, meeting him for a total of just 60 minutes on only two separate occasions.
Ike also rejected UNC General Mark Clark’s insistence upon a massive UN military offensive, possibly including the use of nuclear weapons, to capture the Korean Peninsula up to the Yalu River.
Although he regarded Clark as a fine troop trainer, Ike grasped “a total war was unthinkable and a limited war, unwinnable.”
Bundled in a heavy olive green parka and gloves, wearing a G.I. winter cap with foldout earflaps and visor, Ike visited snowy U.S. Army posts along the Main Line of Resistance), informally conversing with rank-and-file soldiers, as well as, field commanders, for whom his sincere, grinning smile exuded cheer, comfort, and hope.
“I like Ike” popularity extended even beyond the American people at home to the U.S. troops on the battlefront, as well. Ike’s consensus building was in progress.
Becoming the 34th U.S. President on Jan. 20, 1953, Eisenhower felt uncertain in considering on how to defuse hostilities to implement a peace in Korea. But then, a major unanticipated event on March 5 boded well for peace: Soviet leader Stalin’s death (by stroke) removed Russia’s further support of North Korea’s war effort.
At his beloved surrogate uncle’s Moscow state funeral on March 9, North Korean premier Kim Il Sung was bluntly told by the nascent moderate Soviet triumvirate of Nikita Kruschev, Georgi Malenkov, and Vyacheslav Molotov, that for international stability, the Korean War must end. Kim agreed, but the war did not end forthwith.
To bridge the eroding alliance with Rhee (who deplored Truman’s relief of Gen. Douglas MacArthur), Eisenhower promised permanent U.S. aid in the form of arms, money, and a standing U.S. military garrison (currently, 23,468) in South Korea.
However, prisoner exchange remained a stumbling block to an armistice. North Korea and Red China demanded the forced repatriation of both sides’ POWs while Eisenhower insisted upon an un-forced exchange of captured military and civilians.
Ike’s patience was being tested, if strained. “We could not stand forever on a static front and continue to accept casualties without any visible results,” concluded Ike.
In the background lurked Ike’s haunting memory of Operation Keelhaul during 1946 and 1947 in the Second World War’s aftermath. During the Big Three Yalta Conference in February 1945, forced repatriation of tens of thousands of Soviet military and civilian personnel freed by the western allies, were to be summarily returned to Russia in exchange for all western allied POWs liberated by the Red Army. Included, were anti-Stalinist Cossacks and their families, White émigré non-citizens, and Soviet citizens who had voluntarily joined the Wehrmacht or the Waffen SS. (Despite the British claim only White Russian immigrants were not forcibly returned.)
Gruesome Soviet executions were in store for all of them.
Also, thousands of anti-Communist Yugoslav partisans and collaborators were returned via British and U.S. deception, telling them they were merely being moved to another POW camp. Once entrained, they were taken by Tito’s Communists and hanged en masse.
President Ike’s conscience would not countenance another tragic Keelhaul-type holocaust in Korea. In addition, Ike was annoyed by the Chinese Army’s stepped-up attacks from June 11-July 20, 1953, mauling weaker front-line South Korean units.
These assaults yielded small tactical battlefield gains. They did persuade Syngman Rhee that having an armistice was his only viable final option for peace in Korea.
Concerned that the Chinese attacks presaged a possible Red military buildup, thus lengthening a seemingly unending war, Ike decided to play his trump card in order to induce a signed permanent ceasefire truce agreement. Privately, Ike deliberately had it leaked via a neutral channel (perhaps noncombatant India), the possible U.S. use of nuclear force against Korea and China. (Eisenhower means “iron-hewer.”)
Providing tangibility, Ike readied his two aces in the hole for actual deployment in Northeast Asia. Atomic Annie, one of 20 M65 nuclear cannons with a twenty-mile range, test-fired a live 280-mm projectile, mushrooming at Frenchman Flat, Nevada, on May 25, 1953. (The DMZ in Korea is two-and-one-half miles wide.)
Strategically in the air, gigantic six-pusher-propeller U.S. Air Force B-36 Peacemakers with a 10,000-mile range could carry atomic bombs, easily reaching targets in North Korea, as well as Manchuria and Beijing. Bombshell casings were already in their pens at Kadena U.S. Air Force Base, Okinawa, waiting to receive their nuclear cores.
Redoubtable UN Task Force 77 had set sail with its dread nuclear cargo content. (UN Control of the seas around Korea insured successful strategic naval transport.)
Ike’s nuclear bluff worked on July 27, 1953 as both sides signed the ceasefire armistice, featuring a democratic-style POW exchange, by the individual prisoner’s choice. Ike had kept his promise to the American people by ending the three-year Korean War within the first six months of his new presidency.
The Eisenhower Era began. Un-exalted, Americans disremembered their distasteful Korean War role.
Futini is a Napa-based history enthusiast. This is part of his occasional series remembering the events of the Korean War.
