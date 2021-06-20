Illumination Technologies responds to criticism

I wanted to take the opportunity to respond to two recent letters published by the Register concerning the Napa County Monopole Project, RDS 21-22 (“Stop the Monopole Project,” May 27, and “County's response on monopoles was inadequate,” June 9).
It is good to see that members of the community are interested in protecting Napa from wildfires. But unfortunately, it seems some opponents of this project are misinformed regarding both the impact and benefits.
The project is an integrated system that includes telecom towers with IQ FireWatch fire-sensing technology. The proposed system will absolutely improve wildfire detection, help first responders stop fires before they get out of control, and ensure first responders and the public get the information they need in a fire emergency.
The flip side is these systems are very expensive, which is why attaching them to the towers is the best solution for the long term. Not only will the towers bring consistent 4G (and eventually 5G) wireless service to the valley floor; the developers of the project will also pay for the purchase, installation, and maintenance of the system.
Detecting wildfires isn’t the project’s only benefit. During last year’s fires, 87 percent of Napa County residents lost cell phone service, 67 percent lost landline service and 73 percent lost internet service. We all know that coverage in Napa County is spotty even during the best of times. In an emergency, when receiving alerts, navigating to safety, and checking on neighbors could be the difference between life and death, we need to be able to rely on our telecommunications infrastructure.
The Soda Canyon Road site is located in one such low-coverage area, where, during the 2017 Atlas Peak fire, many area residents without wireless coverage were not notified of the fire and were essentially trapped until they were airlifted to safety. That’s why the site ITC constructed there was originally proposed and approved with a siren — Napa County decided not to include the siren only after it was constructed.
Even under normal circumstances, our wireless coverage clearly isn’t meeting our community’s needs. It’s not just about getting to safety and reaching loved ones in an emergency. It’s about parents trying to work from home and teach their kids on the same network during the pandemic. It’s about making sure tourists can find our wineries and local businesses. There’s no reason one of the most visited counties in California shouldn’t have better wireless coverage, and we have the opportunity to make our community safer in the process.
Regarding some of the criticisms of our project, let’s be clear: Napa County isn’t holding a competitive bidding process because the project integrates a public benefit solution consisting of the IQ FireWatch system with the telecom infrastructure. Our goal is to use the monopoles to establish a great telecommunication network in Napa Valley and make the best fire detection tech out there affordable to our community and communities like ours, whether they have funding for it or not.
We’re a family-owned company based in Calistoga trying to solve a problem that is threatening our community’s future. Each of our team members has been personally impacted by the fires that have devastated Napa Valley. We have seen the fires getting worse every year, and we know that they will continue getting worse unless we take action now.
I believe we all agree that the devastation and destruction caused by wildfires is the most urgent and pressing threat facing Napa County, one that requires an active response. In last year’s Glass Fire, more than 300 residents lost their homes in Napa, and our community incurred billions of dollars in property damage.
This year could be even worse. The vineyards and restaurants that employ many of our residents have faced insurers declining to renew commercial and home insurance policies because the fires last year were so destructive. For anyone who can still access insurance, premiums have skyrocketed while coverage has dropped. People could lose their homes, their jobs, and, without insurance, the county’s wine and tourism industries are extremely vulnerable.
Smoke from the fires also impacts our health, particularly for people with preexisting conditions, seniors, pregnant women, and kids. Stanford University estimates that some 3,000 deaths statewide were attributed to smoke exposure last year. Smoke inhalation also causes myriad health complications, especially to those of us who don’t breathe as well as we used to due to COVID-19.
We launched this project because we are part of this community, and we believe our expertise in telecommunications infrastructure can help protect homes and businesses and make our county safer for our kids. We believe wildfires are a solvable problem, and we must take action before it’s too late.
Christopher Eldridge
Chief Executive Officer
Illumination Technologies California