Illumination Technologies responds to criticism

Regarding some of the criticisms of our project, let’s be clear: Napa County isn’t holding a competitive bidding process because the project integrates a public benefit solution consisting of the IQ FireWatch system with the telecom infrastructure. Our goal is to use the monopoles to establish a great telecommunication network in Napa Valley and make the best fire detection tech out there affordable to our community and communities like ours, whether they have funding for it or not.

We’re a family-owned company based in Calistoga trying to solve a problem that is threatening our community’s future. Each of our team members has been personally impacted by the fires that have devastated Napa Valley. We have seen the fires getting worse every year, and we know that they will continue getting worse unless we take action now.

I believe we all agree that the devastation and destruction caused by wildfires is the most urgent and pressing threat facing Napa County, one that requires an active response. In last year’s Glass Fire, more than 300 residents lost their homes in Napa, and our community incurred billions of dollars in property damage.