This year, our country has faced an enormous public health crisis from the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this emergency, water systems have kept the water flowing in homes, hospitals, and businesses. Water service shutoffs for non-payment have even been suspended to ease the economic strain. This crisis demonstrates the essential role that water systems play in protecting public health, safeguarding the environment, and making a healthy economy possible. It is easy to imagine how much worse the pandemic would be without widespread access to water infrastructure.

Today marks the sixth annual Imagine a Day Without Water. It’s a day to pause and notice the way that water systems impact our lives and communities, and commit to ensuring a sustainable water future for generations to come. What would your day be like if you couldn’t turn on the tap and get clean drinking water, or if you flushed the toilet and wastewater didn’t go anywhere? What would happen to restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms, wineries, or the hundreds of industries that depend on water?