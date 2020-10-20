This year, our country has faced an enormous public health crisis from the coronavirus pandemic. Throughout this emergency, water systems have kept the water flowing in homes, hospitals, and businesses. Water service shutoffs for non-payment have even been suspended to ease the economic strain. This crisis demonstrates the essential role that water systems play in protecting public health, safeguarding the environment, and making a healthy economy possible. It is easy to imagine how much worse the pandemic would be without widespread access to water infrastructure.
Today marks the sixth annual Imagine a Day Without Water. It’s a day to pause and notice the way that water systems impact our lives and communities, and commit to ensuring a sustainable water future for generations to come. What would your day be like if you couldn’t turn on the tap and get clean drinking water, or if you flushed the toilet and wastewater didn’t go anywhere? What would happen to restaurants, hospitals, firefighters, farms, wineries, or the hundreds of industries that depend on water?
We usually don’t stop to think about the impressive infrastructure and treatment required to make sure the water comes out when you open the tap. The city of Napa alone maintains a $480 million network including two local dams and reservoirs, three water treatment plants, nine pump stations, 12 storage tanks, and 360 miles of pipe.
But the truth is, our water systems are getting older. Approximately 140 miles of the city’s water mains are at least 60 years of age and will require a prudent investment of capital funds to replace. A recent pipeline replacement at Park Avenue and Jefferson Street is a good example of the type of strategic project that improves our system reliability.
Thanks to support from our elected officials and our ratepayers, the city’s total annual capital investment in the water system will increase to $6 million by 2022, while we continue to provide service at some of the lowest water rates in the Bay Area.
While we continue to enjoy clean, safe, and reliable drinking water service now, maintaining that level of service becomes challenging when flooding, drought, earthquakes, and wildfires threaten our critical water systems. While still recovering from the 6.0 earthquake of 2014, the city of Napa water system has endured major wildfires in 2017 and 2020.
When the recent Glass Fire threatened our Lake Hennessey property and power to the pumps and treatment plant were cut, city staff used generators around-the-clock to ensure continued water production, keeping the pipes flowing to Napa and to our Upvalley neighbors in St. Helena and Calistoga, who bore the brunt of that disaster.
Expect that same city water reliability during any PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events.
Water challenges look different to different communities and will require local solutions, but reinvestment in water systems should be a national priority. Strong leadership on water is key to securing America’s future.
Imagine a Day Without Water is an opportunity for everyone to get educated about our local water systems and challenges. We need leadership at every level to work together to ensure a reliable water future for generations to come. Investing in water is investing in a future where no American, no Napan, will have to imagine a day without water.
Joy Eldredge is deputy utilities director and Pat Costello is a water resources analyst for the city of Napa.
