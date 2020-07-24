Imagining a world without police

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Mr. Alex Shantz, for putting out such a clear plan on how to abolish police ("An election strategy for change," July 20).

The persons opposed to such a plan now have crystal guidelines on how to prevent such action.

Consider this scenario: Several armed persons, high on drugs, show up at your house with a truck, brandish their weapons at you and enter your home. They proceed to steal everything of value they can take, and destroy what they can't take.

You call the "peace" officers, who respond and stand by and watch, videoing the theft but unable to stop it. They try to reason with the perps but are unable to stop the theft or threats of bodily harm. That may require violent force and of course, is not allowed.

The peace people write up a list of laws broken (ticket) and hand it to the perps. The perps tear it up and toss it on the ground and leave, after setting your home on fire, which doesn't completely burn, however is not liveable.