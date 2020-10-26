Immense gratitude for your actions in the Glass Fire

We are tremendously thankful and grateful to Cal Fire's fearless firefighters, Napa County's appointed officials, Napa supervisors, Sheriff's Department, CHP, EMT, and a certain incredibly courageous good Samaritan.
Our Silverado Trail home and vineyard was directly in the path of the Glass Fire's destructive path. The Black Rock Inn directly to our south and the famed Chateau Boswell Winery to our south were completely incinerated -- a total loss. My sincere condolences to their respective owners and their many patrons, as they were truly iconic treasures of Napa.
Seems that some good Samaritan broke into my garage, extracted my long ladder, turned on my garden hose and climbed the ladder to my roof and hosed down the entire roof to my house, my BMW as well as my truck, which were both parked in the driveway in front of my garage. Absolutely unbelievable.
Who was that masked person? He or she left no note, nor any ability to thank them for all the bravery, courage, selflessness and kindness of such an act. Amazing.
It broke my heart. Not as a result of the fire's destruction, but of the kindness of someone who I do not know that essentially saved the heart and soul of my house, all of my precious belongings and memories.
Everything and I do mean everything, surrounding my house was totally destroyed, completely incinerated, with exception of the actual main house. I understand that it stands there today as a direct result of someone's bravery.
I am beyond grateful and thankful. I cried for hours after coming to the realization of what must have taken place during those critical hours of the infernos' pillage, that essentially saved my house. Fact is, that is very representative of Napa's people, its community, its culture and its fire, law enforcement and services. In my opinion, there is none better.
I am constantly reminded and rewarded by the tremendous warmth, love and support of this wonderfully magical community. And, I am committed to rebuilding stronger and better than ever before. Go Napa. Thank you.
Igor Sill
Sill Family Vineyards
