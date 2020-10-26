Immense gratitude for your actions in the Glass Fire

We are tremendously thankful and grateful to Cal Fire's fearless firefighters, Napa County's appointed officials, Napa supervisors, Sheriff's Department, CHP, EMT, and a certain incredibly courageous good Samaritan.

Our Silverado Trail home and vineyard was directly in the path of the Glass Fire's destructive path. The Black Rock Inn directly to our south and the famed Chateau Boswell Winery to our south were completely incinerated -- a total loss. My sincere condolences to their respective owners and their many patrons, as they were truly iconic treasures of Napa.

Seems that some good Samaritan broke into my garage, extracted my long ladder, turned on my garden hose and climbed the ladder to my roof and hosed down the entire roof to my house, my BMW as well as my truck, which were both parked in the driveway in front of my garage. Absolutely unbelievable.

Who was that masked person? He or she left no note, nor any ability to thank them for all the bravery, courage, selflessness and kindness of such an act. Amazing.

It broke my heart. Not as a result of the fire's destruction, but of the kindness of someone who I do not know that essentially saved the heart and soul of my house, all of my precious belongings and memories.