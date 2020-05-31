Immoral policies in our fire-prone zones

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We are approaching an ever-growing premature fire season that has become a progressive reality.

Scientists all over the world have compiled data that show that 84% of wildfires are caused by human activity. These findings have been published in among others by the Smithsonian Institution and USA TODAY. In Australia, as reported by the Sydney Herald, it is 87%. This includes 11% of fires caused by equipment such as weed cutters, cars, tractors and trucks.

Researchers at the University of Colorado estimate that the number of man-made fires has tripled the average fire season over the past 21 years from 46 days to 154 days. This is exactly how long I have lived in my home in a fire-prone area. And while a 46-day risk was acceptable, 154 days is nightmarish, especially when I realize that much can be done to minimize the danger but is not.

And let us not ignore the hard lessons from our recent past: Fires originating in our forested hillsides quickly spread to urban communities. No one is spared no matter where they live.

The one entity that follows the scientific findings is the fire insurance industry, which hedges its exposure with surging policy cancellations. At the same time, replacement policies mitigate the increased risks with exorbitant premiums.