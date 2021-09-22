Sorry, but a bit of an odd photo in that article ("Imola park-and-ride lot renovation beginning," Sept. 21). Four people in suits with shovels in their hands like they were going to do any of the work.

Also, that is a lot of money to have people have a free place to park, not sure if that is the best use of our citizens' hard-paid taxes. How about improving the exit off Highway 29 and Imola? The change of the westbound exit to a stop sign vs. a yield sign created a very dangerous and difficult situation with a stop and look back at oncoming traffic to see if it is safe to go.

If someone had thought it out, perhaps they would not have spent the money on the change or maybe change the approach so that one would not veer to the right but go straight to the light, stop and then turn right when clear of had a green light.

But, I suppose maybe someone might figure that out once there is a serious accident at that location.

Just my opinion.

Larry Luttrell

Napa