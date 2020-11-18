Important scientific memo regarding the presidential election

But I want you to know that I have been in touch recently with a nice young man in the West Wing, one who has not yet been fired for disloyalty, and reassured him that I have calculated the formula that unearths the fiendish Democratic plot that allowed dead Islamic terrorists, PETA officials, and Looney Tunes cartoon characters to submit upwards of one thousand ballots each, in multiple states and in Peru, while at the same time hiding many votes for the “president,” thus depriving him of his rightful victory.

Please note that we ourselves are without detectable bias, unless you happen to be very strong at detection. Naturally, we are aware of the urgent need of our “president” to protect his brand and avoid being labeled a “loser,” which would require him henceforth to wear the big red “L” on his lapel, like Hester Prynne. We also understand that his personal needs far exceed in importance whatever oaths he might have sworn in connection with the office of President of the United States.