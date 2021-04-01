Important to support the LGBTQ community

I have written this letter to talk about something important that has been around for a long time. I want to talk about the LGBTQ community, I want to talk about my personal connection to the community and I especially want to talk about how we can support people in the LGBTQ community.

Like I said, I want to talk about my personal connection to the LGBTQ community, and by that, there are two amazing friends of mine who have willingly let me interview them.

The first friend who I will talk about is named Torin. He is a close friend of mine. Torin has come out to us as a bisexual, his sister also knows, however the rest of his family doesn’t know. Torin is planning to eventually tell the rest of his family, which I am proud of.

The second friend is an online friend, they will be Anonymous throughout this letter for their own reason. This friend is a transgender male and when I asked if he’s planning to come out to his family he said no. When I asked why he said “Personally I’m not close with any family members and I don’t want to face criticism or judgment because it’s no one’s business.”

The reason why I talked about them isn’t because I wanted to prove that I knew them, but because they are the reason why I am writing this letter. I want them and others to know that I am on their side.