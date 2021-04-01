Important to support the LGBTQ community

I have written this letter to talk about something important that has been around for a long time. I want to talk about the LGBTQ community, I want to talk about my personal connection to the community and I especially want to talk about how we can support people in the LGBTQ community.
Like I said, I want to talk about my personal connection to the LGBTQ community, and by that, there are two amazing friends of mine who have willingly let me interview them.
The first friend who I will talk about is named Torin. He is a close friend of mine. Torin has come out to us as a bisexual, his sister also knows, however the rest of his family doesn’t know. Torin is planning to eventually tell the rest of his family, which I am proud of.
The second friend is an online friend, they will be Anonymous throughout this letter for their own reason. This friend is a transgender male and when I asked if he’s planning to come out to his family he said no. When I asked why he said “Personally I’m not close with any family members and I don’t want to face criticism or judgment because it’s no one’s business.”
The reason why I talked about them isn’t because I wanted to prove that I knew them, but because they are the reason why I am writing this letter. I want them and others to know that I am on their side.
That comes to my next point. I want to talk about how we can support the LGBTQ community. I have asked Anonymous and Torin the question “how can we better support the LGBTQ community?” Anonymous had said “Cis gendered people need to stop fighting our battles without getting insight from someone in the LGBT community. People can do more harm than good a lot of the time especially people that don’t have personal experiences or a true understanding”
I agree with what anonymous is saying. Many Cis gender people don’t know what people of another gender identity, they don’t fully understand a lot about gender identity.
What Torin had said about supporting is “Basically I guess all people have to do is not be judgmental and accept people for who they are, if everyone did that there wouldn’t be any problems.”
Between both Torin’s and Anonymous’s opinion of support, I completely agree with them. I also think a great way to help others understand is to have them know how different gender identity and sexual orientation is to one another, because they are very different.
At the end of the day I think that any type of support for the LGBTQ community is much appreciated. Thank you for reading.
Yeinmy Figueroa
Napa
