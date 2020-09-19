Impressed with kind heart and her drive of Renee Cazares

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I spoke with Napa City Council candidate Renee Cazares yesterday. I am so impressed with that woman's kind heart and her drive to help the workers that keep Napa businesses operating. She is very warm and easy to talk to, and I appreciated that protecting the natural environment from the endless development the Napa Valley seems to have been subjected to forever.

Napa has enough hotels. It is already a top world-class destination, and a lot of people feel like it's enough. We are the people opposing tourist helicopter rides and vineyard amusement parks. And we need affordable housing way before more hotels.

Where some people see money to be made, Renee sees workers who need housing and healthcare. I would endorse her in a heartbeat, and you should too.

Jason Kishineff

American Canyon