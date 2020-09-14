Impressive Beth Painter

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When you work with someone, you learn about their character. Beth Painter and I worked together for Napa Center for Thought and Culture; an organization that brings thoughtful, engaging speakers/events to Napa Valley. It was my first time to be a board member; and Beth was my role model. Wow, Beth Painter is impressive. She finds common ground, provides balanced and well-researched commentary, and always brings inclusion and compassion to her decisions.

Her background as a professional land-use planner and her passion for conservation is essential when you talk about Napa Valley. She brings her amazing 35-year experience to our city council and ultimately to the quality of our lives. Beth strives for collaboration and truly listens to diverse opinions. I admire this quality -- easy to preach, but difficult to practice.

Quite frankly, I believe we would be most fortunate to have Beth Painter’s experience, work ethic, and strong character to help shape the future of our Napa Valley. Vote for Beth Painter for Napa City Council, District 2

Mara Adelman

Napa