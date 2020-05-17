× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imprisoned in this wooden building

The colors painfully reflecting distant memories

The green of the cold moist grass fresh in the air on early school mornings

The yellow of the dense sun beaming against my skin on hot summer days

The blue of the afternoon sky with little clouds in sight

Even the gray of the wet messy days when rain poured from heaven.

I live now in black and grey

Longing for the days of color once more.

Imprisoned in this wooden building

COVID waiting to catch you

go outside catch a cough

you hear about all these deaths

you don't know what to expect

You don’t know who is next

maybe your death is next.

Stay inside

leave it to the doctors and nurses