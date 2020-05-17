Imprisoned in this wooden building
The colors painfully reflecting distant memories
The green of the cold moist grass fresh in the air on early school mornings
The yellow of the dense sun beaming against my skin on hot summer days
The blue of the afternoon sky with little clouds in sight
Even the gray of the wet messy days when rain poured from heaven.
I live now in black and grey
Longing for the days of color once more.
Imprisoned in this wooden building
COVID waiting to catch you
go outside catch a cough
you hear about all these deaths
you don't know what to expect
You don’t know who is next
maybe your death is next.
Stay inside
leave it to the doctors and nurses
and wait.
Imprisoned in this wooden building
when I could be outside in the world
gliding soaring through the sky making a million
blending in like a chameleon
rise up out of the ghetto
soar like a bird through the meadows
but up until then I’m stuck in these project buildings
good luck to the ghetto children working on the future they're building.
Imprisoned in this wooden building
I wish I could spend time with all of my family and friends.
I hate wearings masks, it feels like I can't breathe.
I miss school, just being surrounded by my friends and having fun.
I hope this all ends sooner than I think.
Imprisoned in this wooden building
sitting around being curious
I have a lot of mixed emotions of this terrible experience
I have found new hobbies I like to do
but school is stressing me out,
We have to break through.
Imprisoned in this wooden building
Never feeling
Never speaking
It always feels the same: I feel all alone
The people that I live with are always on their phone
It will never be the same.
Imprisoned in this wooden building
There’s nowhere to go,
Nothing to do, nothing new.
Time feels repeated and slow,
The same routine over and over again
It feels like it never ends.
Ashley Lopez Hernandez
Olivia Fischer
Estrella Aldama Cazares
Jaime Marron Aguilar
Mayrete Pasco Espitia
Liliana Lopez Ramirez
Bestabe Aguilar Gonzalez
New Tech High School
Editor's note: Teacher Nancy Hale explains "In Ethnic Studies (an English class of students from 10th-12th grades) we studied the treatment of Chinese immigrating to the United States. We read some of the poems of the Chinese who were imprisoned on Angel Island awaiting their fate in the wonderful book 'Island: Poetry and History of Chinese Immigrants on Angel Island 1910-1940.'"
