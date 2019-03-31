Alston Park is a very popular spot for hikers and dog lovers. The parking lot was expanded a few years ago and now it is frequently full. All kinds of people enjoy the walking trails, and in a few days the meadows will be bursting with wildflowers. The two fenced enclosures for off-leash dogs are full of joyous pets and owners.
Unfortunately, some Napa citizens are excluded.
While there is one handicap parking spot, it is almost impossible for less-able citizens to reach the dog commons. The only route is over uneven ground that is frequently muddy, bumpy and full of potholes. If you make it to the gates you will find that the latch is too high and frequently jury rigged with wire or a shoe lace.
If you make it through that and the second gate there is a steep drop off to a dirt surface covered with soft wood chips. Not really navigable for someone in a wheelchair, walker, or a cane.
This is a lawsuit waiting to happen. Either a violation of Americans with Disabilities Act, or someone will be injured trying to use the city park facility. This can be avoided.
I understand that the Parks Department has plans for many upgrades at Alston. Great; I am looking forward to bathrooms, picnic areas and upgraded trails. In the short term. how about a simple hard path and functional gates? Feel free to tear these out when the upgrade is completed.
Meanwhile, less-abled citizens are excluded and the legal liability hangs over the city.
Can we get a commitment to get this done in 30 days?
Loren Haas
Napa