In celebration of Father John Brenkle

One of St. Helena’s finest citizens is celebrating a milestone birthday this fall. Monsignor John Brenkle — known to all as Father John — turns 90 years old on Oct. 6.

As the long-term pastor of St. Helena Catholic Church and a very active community member, Father Brenkle has touched the lives of so many people in so many positive ways. Even in retirement, he still is connected to a variety of good causes here and around the world.

No single person has played a more significant role in the development of affordable housing in St. Helena in the last 40 years than Father John. He was instrumental in the development of two farmworker housing sites, as well as making Hunt’s Grove and Stonebridge -- the only two family-oriented, income-qualified rental developments in town -- a reality.

Our Town St Helena, the local affordable housing advocacy nonprofit, is proud to have had Father John serve on our board of directors for the last decade. We will miss his good thinking, his experienced voice and his joyful presence, and we thank him for helping our organization evolve from a fledgling group to a strong entity that is currently developing multiple local housing projects.

Please join us in saluting and celebrating this extraordinary man.