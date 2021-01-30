In defense of Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos

With regard to Belia Ramos: I’m sorry you had to explain yourself ("Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos explains how she got the COVID-19 vaccination," Jan. 29).

There has been so much information available about time limits for a vaccine once defrosted (hours, then useless and thrown out), the number of no-shows at locations, and in some states the no-shows lead to vaccine ending in garbage cans.

I’d rather see you vaccinated than have it thrown away. I have not received mine yet but if I was standing there and it was offered I’d be the first to say yes without hesitation. I’m a long way off from receiving one and will be patient until it is available.

In the meantime, there is no need for consternation in the community when you were in the right place at the right time.

Jim Gunther

Napa

