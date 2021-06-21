In defense of Pacaso

Opponents of Pacaso claim that opening up the valley to timeshares will inflate housing prices and deprive middle-class residents of homes. This makes as much sense as trying to reduce gridlock traffic by banning carpooling.
Pacaso takes ultra-luxury homes — worth millions of dollars each — and divvies them up among eight owners. The homes Pacaso sells would never be available to the middle class anyway; and by redirecting second-homers toward the higher end of the market, it ensures that more middle-class homes remain available for full-time residents. Plus — while I'm no mathematician — packing eight people into one home is obviously better for housing supply than spreading them over eight homes.
I can't help but notice that so many of the anti-Pacaso signs are placed in front of very nice homes. The cynic in me wonders whether the motivation behind stopping Pacaso is not to increase housing supply, but to restrict it; thus protecting their investments by keeping the valley prohibitively expensive.
And then, there are the murmurs about preserving "neighborhood character." Slogans like these have a rather nasty history in the United States; after de jure racial segregation was made illegal, segregationists used vague references to "character" to push exclusionary policies that ensured de facto integration would remain impossible.
I don't doubt that the intentions of the anti-Pacaso crowd are good; but restricting timeshares continues this ugly legacy and keeps Napa inaccessible to new, diverse residents.
I grew up in the wine country, in nearby Sonoma, and recently purchased a house in Napa. But not everyone is so fortunate. For most people in my generation, along with those in the shrinking middle class, homeownership is a mirage. Innovation is needed, and timeshares allow those who wouldn't otherwise be able to own a chance to start building wealth.
My generation is the first in American history that will be poorer than their parents; restricting housing supply by banning timeshares continues the nationwide trend of punishing the young, and I wonder why older generations are so intent on pulling up the ladder behind them.
Pacaso naysayers may be motivated by a desire for Napa to remain a nice place for their kids to grow up; but if they get their way, they make it that much more difficult for their kids to start families of their own.
Even from the perspective of the self-interested homeowner, banning Pacaso is shortsighted. I may increase the value of my home a little by keeping supply low; but in the long run, I'll do much better by ensuring that the wine country remains a thriving place to live. New residents bring revenue, businesses, and ideas; these all ensure that Napa remains a vibrant community for generations to come. Building a moat around the city is not civic pride.
Phil Nova
Napa