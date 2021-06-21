In defense of Pacaso

I grew up in the wine country, in nearby Sonoma, and recently purchased a house in Napa. But not everyone is so fortunate. For most people in my generation, along with those in the shrinking middle class, homeownership is a mirage. Innovation is needed, and timeshares allow those who wouldn't otherwise be able to own a chance to start building wealth.

My generation is the first in American history that will be poorer than their parents; restricting housing supply by banning timeshares continues the nationwide trend of punishing the young, and I wonder why older generations are so intent on pulling up the ladder behind them.

Pacaso naysayers may be motivated by a desire for Napa to remain a nice place for their kids to grow up; but if they get their way, they make it that much more difficult for their kids to start families of their own.

Even from the perspective of the self-interested homeowner, banning Pacaso is shortsighted. I may increase the value of my home a little by keeping supply low; but in the long run, I'll do much better by ensuring that the wine country remains a thriving place to live. New residents bring revenue, businesses, and ideas; these all ensure that Napa remains a vibrant community for generations to come. Building a moat around the city is not civic pride.

Phil Nova