In honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Another main initiative of Napa County Suicide Prevention Council is gatekeeper training in the Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) model. These QPR trainings are currently being offered in a virtual format. They are 90 minutes long, and are designed to give everyone tools to intervene and foster hope with someone who may be considering suicide. Napa County Suicide Prevention Council has trained hundreds of people throughout the county in QPR. If you are interested in coordinating a training for your organization or community group, please contact me at carolina.mariposa@countyofnapa.org.