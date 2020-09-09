In honor of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

In honor of September being National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council asks our residents to help us spread the word to reduce stigma around mental health issues, prevent suicide and foster hope.
With COVID-19, social unrest, distance learning, and the wildfires, our community members are stressed more than ever before, and we all need to know that help and support are available. There is a national focus on suicide prevention throughout the month, and California specifically focuses on Suicide Prevention Week from Sept. 6-12.
Napa County Suicide Prevention Council has launched a new campaign that encourages you to Reach Out! to your community partner organizations during these unprecedented times. We want you to know that there are numerous resources available to support you, including:
-- Aldea Bilingual Family Wellness Support Line: (707) 543-1152;
-- Mentis Bilingual Mental Health Line: (707) 255-0966 ext. 132;
-- LGBTQ Connection “Drop In” Counseling Bilingual Scheduling Line: (707) 948-6640;
-- Napa County Mental Health Bilingual System Navigators: (707) 259-8160/(707)259-4963;
-- Napa County Mental Health Access: (707) 259-8151;
-- Napa County Crisis: (707) 253-4711 — Call this number or 911 in an emergency;
-- Ready Napa County (disaster support): readynapacounty.org.
You may also want to check out state and national resources related to mental health and suicide prevention, including:
-- Each Mind Matters: California’s Mental Health Movement, eachmindmatters.org/spw2020;
-- Know the Signs: California’s statewide suicide prevention social marketing campaign: suicideispreventable.org;
-- National Suicide Prevention Life Line: (800) 273-TALK (8255);
-- Crisis Text Line: Text HELP to 741741.
Another main initiative of Napa County Suicide Prevention Council is gatekeeper training in the Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) model. These QPR trainings are currently being offered in a virtual format. They are 90 minutes long, and are designed to give everyone tools to intervene and foster hope with someone who may be considering suicide. Napa County Suicide Prevention Council has trained hundreds of people throughout the county in QPR. If you are interested in coordinating a training for your organization or community group, please contact me at carolina.mariposa@countyofnapa.org.
Carolina Mariposa
Supervising Mental Health Counselor II
Napa County Health and Human Services
Mental Health Division
