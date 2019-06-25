I wanted to take a moment to echo the sentiments expressed by Larry Green in his June 13 letter ("See what the GOP is all about"). You know it must have been a good rally because Mr. Green made a point of saying they had a Taiwanese immigrant and an African-American woman in attendance. On the same stage!
And by Jove, there was even a real life, “out-of-the-closet gay male,” instead of the traditional “foot-under-the-bathroom-stall gay male” so much more common in conservative circles.
Now if only they had been able to book a disabled Eskimo some lucky Trumpkin could have cashed in their “Minority Groups” BINGO card for a sweet new #MAGA hat (hand-stitched by tiny fingers in China, of course).
Clearly, the belle of the ball on this evening though was conspiracy theorist, noted philanderer, and convicted felon Dinesh D’Souza.
D’Souza was able to overcome the incredible adversity of having a Fortune 500 executive for a father to go on to write a book in which he argued that “the American slave was treated like property, which is to say, pretty well.” A true profile in courage, this guy.
More recently, D’Souza has been in the news for mocking the survivors of the Parkland school shooting who witnessed 17 of their classmates murdered before their eyes, saying that the day a survivor-supported gun control measure failed was the “Worst news since their parents told them to get summer jobs.”
D’Souza’s list of accolades goes on and on: arguing that the Abu Ghraib torture scandal was a result “of the sexual immodesty of liberal America,” saying last year’s mail bomb assassination attempts on Senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker among others was a media hoax (coincidentally, the would-be assassin and Larry Green have the same taste in lapel pins), and infamously penning in a Forbes magazine article that Obama’s policies were based on that of “a philandering, inebriated, African socialist.”
Nearly every conservative media outlet distanced themselves from D’Souza following the Forbes piece, with The American Conservative going so far as to call his article “painful,” “simply stupid,” and “inexcusably moronic.”
For my money, I could not think of a speaker who better embodies the values and morals of today’s Republican party.
It was only three short years ago that D’Souza, Green, and others of their ilk were saying “Give him time. Trump will grow into the presidency. Everything is going to be great.” Fast-forward to 2019 and now the conversation steers more towards “Yes, technically* they are concentration camps, but they are not extermination facilities.”
Painful, stupid, and inexcusably moronic indeed.
Chris Hammaker
Napa