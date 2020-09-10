In memory of Tom Seaver

Neither Seaver nor I was particularly happy about this mishap. Though I protested that it was merely a flesh-wound, it was, in fact, too ugly to ignore. The vineyard office where Tom took me to dress my wound turned out to be a miniature trophy room, with baseball memorabilia dating to the ‘60s everywhere. It didn’t take much to get him to talk baseball.

Tom was only about two years my senior, probably about 70 at that time. I had to tell him about the two guys on my Vacaville Babe Ruth League team who had made the Majors; he was polite enough to at least pretend to remember them. (Of course they were big stars in Vacaville; in MLB, not so much.) I also told him I’d been a Milwaukee Braves fan when I was a lad, and that lit him up a bit.

I told him that my son’s middle name is Aaron, after Hammerin’ Hank, and that my real boyhood hero had been third baseman Eddie Matthews. Oooh, he said, Matthews was a real bad-ass. People gave him a wide berth, and he ended up drinking himself to death at a young age.