In midst of gun violence emergency

And it's enough to make you despair until you realize it's not radical to believe we don't have to live like this. We can and we must make different choices when it comes to guns and gun ownership in our society. I don't accept that we must live with the very real fear of gun violence anytime and anywhere, or that the scene of a past tragic shooting event could become the scene of another, as was feared in Yountville recently. Similarly, members of communities who suffer daily gun violence should not have to accept that they must endure that trauma either. We have the ability to prevent both.

But we need more than thoughts and prayers. The U.S. House of Representatives, thanks in part to the leadership of Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, among many others, took action. We need reciprocal action from the U.S. Senate, and the opportunity is right in front of them. Please call your Senators and implore them to pass background checks on every gun sale, close deadly loopholes in federal gun policy, reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, enact a national safe storage requirement (Ethan’s Law), and ensure that those in crisis who are a danger to themselves and/or others temporarily cannot access guns until the crisis passes (Extreme Risk Protection Order). These policies all enjoy widespread support among voters, and it helps for our elected officials to hear it from us.