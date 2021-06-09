They start early in the morning and come in all shapes and sizes. A few are passing the house even before the sun is up; a few with little flashlights bobbing in the dark. It’s just the beginning of the almost endless parade of walkers, joggers and outright runners that I see from my den window looking out on Riesling Way and the wide patch of grapevines just beyond.

I started to take particular notice right after we settled into our home last June. An early riser, I could look out, coffee cup in hand, and catch the sights and sounds of the pre-dawners starting their trek up and down Madronna to destinations unknown. Some with obvious determination and purpose in their quick steps. Others, slowly enjoying their time watching a rich colored dawn appear in the eastern sky.

As the morning progresses, the number of travelers quickly grows, with the first group of dog walkers and joggers passing in earnest; a few in groups of neighbors out together to start their day. Over time, I’ve begun to look for my favorites: the one that wears the flashlight, the ladies with their large Blood Hound, the young woman who pushes her child in a stroller -- in full stride -- coming and going up my street at least twice a day. I can only imagine where she goes for over an hour (Maybe in training for a marathon?).