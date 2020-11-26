In praise of American Canyon

St. Helena greatly appreciates all of the response it received from its Napa Valley partners in response to the recent Glass Fire, including our southernmost neighbors in American Canyon who provided assistance with the operation and repair of our utility systems when we were most in need.

In St. Helena, we recognize the incredible value and contributions of American Canyon as an integral part of the Napa Valley, and a great friend and support to our town and the rest of the county, particularly during the previous year of challenges.

It's really time for American Canyon to be embraced into its true stature as a part of the Napa Valley and our shared heritage here.

American Canyon is situated along the Napa River and is part of the same natural river valley as our Upvalley towns, so geologically speaking whatever valley that Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and Napa are in, so is American Canyon. The Napa River Valley extends from the headwaters of Mount St. Helena north of Calistoga, all the way to the San Pablo/San Francisco Bay in the south.

All of us within this natural river valley should be working synergistically together towards a thriving future for further generations.

American Canyon has a rich history in the agricultural heritage of Napa County.