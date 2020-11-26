In praise of American Canyon

St. Helena greatly appreciates all of the response it received from its Napa Valley partners in response to the recent Glass Fire, including our southernmost neighbors in American Canyon who provided assistance with the operation and repair of our utility systems when we were most in need.
In St. Helena, we recognize the incredible value and contributions of American Canyon as an integral part of the Napa Valley, and a great friend and support to our town and the rest of the county, particularly during the previous year of challenges.
It's really time for American Canyon to be embraced into its true stature as a part of the Napa Valley and our shared heritage here.
American Canyon is situated along the Napa River and is part of the same natural river valley as our Upvalley towns, so geologically speaking whatever valley that Calistoga, St. Helena, Yountville and Napa are in, so is American Canyon. The Napa River Valley extends from the headwaters of Mount St. Helena north of Calistoga, all the way to the San Pablo/San Francisco Bay in the south.
All of us within this natural river valley should be working synergistically together towards a thriving future for further generations.
American Canyon has a rich history in the agricultural heritage of Napa County.
Many of the early tractor dealerships that supported the agricultural economy of the Napa Valley were based in American Canyon.
As I grew up in St. Helena working in my family's winery supply business, I saw that American Canyon served as a base for the fabrication of many of the unique and innovative machines that helped Napa Valley winemaking move into the world-class era it is in now.
American Canyon also serves as an important transportation and distribution hub for Napa Valley wines and provides much housing for the Napa County wine industry workforce, as well as housing for other important sectors including nursing and others in the health/medical field.
American Canyon leads Napa County as a model of diversity and inclusion, both culturally and economically. In American Canyon there is an ethnic mix that celebrates a true multi-cultural, full-spectrum community, and the deep historical connection there with Mare Island shipbuilding highlights a legacy of patriotic service to our country.
American Canyon also demonstrates the strengths and stability of economic diversification with sectors in the medical industry, food processing and construction manufacturing, as well as the wine tourism industry. American Canyon has also been a trailblazer in Napa County by investing in sustainable projects in solar and the development of open space and walking trails.
American Canyon has made advancements in areas like tertiary/recycled water use, waste diversion and wetlands restoration that set a high standard for all of Napa County.
There is natural beauty in American Canyon as well, with rolling hills, extended meadows and open space, and the restored wetlands that attract substantial wildlife and bird life. And of course, our treasured Napa River borders American Canyon on the west, tying this whole valley and our communities together.
There is much that we share with American Canyon, and much that we can learn from all working together as partners in our ever evolving Napa Valley/Napa County.
Thank you American Canyon for being an incredible part of the Napa Valley; we are fortunate to share this valley and our regional community with you.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth
St. Helena
