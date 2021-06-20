In praise of electric cars

I recently completed a drive to Santa Barbara in my electric vehicle. I started the trip with a full battery charged by my solar panels, no need to drain the PG&E grid.

On the trip, I stopped to recharge three times, each time for less than 20 minutes. On each of the stops, I either ate my lunch at a local restaurant or took a short walk to stretch my legs, very pleasant.

Even though 99% of my typical driving is easily handled without a recharge, it is nice to know every time I get into my vehicle I can trust the battery is fully charged, no worry that I may need to refill my gas tank or get the oil changed soon.

Steve Haas

Napa