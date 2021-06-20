 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In praise of electric cars

In praise of electric cars

{{featured_button_text}}

I recently completed a drive to Santa Barbara in my electric vehicle. I started the trip with a full battery charged by my solar panels, no need to drain the PG&E grid.

On the trip, I stopped to recharge three times, each time for less than 20 minutes. On each of the stops, I either ate my lunch at a local restaurant or took a short walk to stretch my legs, very pleasant.

Even though 99% of my typical driving is easily handled without a recharge, it is nice to know every time I get into my vehicle I can trust the battery is fully charged, no worry that I may need to refill my gas tank or get the oil changed soon.

Steve Haas

Napa

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The case for ratepayer control of PG&E
Letters to the Editor

The case for ratepayer control of PG&E

  • Updated

PG&E does not possess the fidelity to its ratepayers to identify and take the actions necessary to protect them from catastrophic wildfires and serial blackouts during the annual wildfire season that has grown by 75 days in the last four decades.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News