In praise of hospice workers

This month is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Thank you to all the incredible health care workers who deliver hospice care day in and day out. To the providers, nurses, aides and staff, we are in awe of your compassion, dedication and selflessness. And we are so grateful that you help those patients who need this care, often in the most vulnerable time of their lives.
As the husband of a former hospice nurse, I know this work can be daunting. But we are forever grateful to you for what you do. Let’s all take a moment this month to express our gratitude to hospice workers and to help raise awareness as to the critical nature of this care.
Rep. Mike Thompson
St. Helena
