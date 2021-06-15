In praise of Monarch Landing housing project in Napa

The Napa Planning Commission is presented once again with an amazing opportunity to approve a project that will provide critical workforce housing.

The Napa Housing Coalition enthusiastically supports Monarch Landing, Napa Valley Community Housing’s (NVCH) latest housing development. This well-conceived project proposes to develop 77 units of infill affordable housing in the city of Napa. There currently exists an overwhelming need for employee housing in Napa County especially in the price range affordable to local average salaries.

A couple of facts:

1. According to California Housing Partnership 2,989 low-income renter households in Napa County do not have access to an affordable home. (chpc.net)

2. The National Low Income Housing Coalition’s “Out of Reach” report states a minimum wage worker in Napa County earning $13 per hour needs to work 84 hours a week — more than two full-time jobs - to afford a modest one-bedroom apartment.