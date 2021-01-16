In praise of Napa County's restaurant community

To the editor, Thank you for all of your local, regional and national reporting over the past year. You have kept us informed and helped hold us together as a community. I am writing to you now in the hope of injecting some more positivity into to these trying times.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to our local restaurant industry. From a standpoint of business impacts, we all know 2020 punished the restaurant industry and its workers probably more than anyone else, except perhaps healthcare workers.

Many of our local restaurant owners, their front-of-house waiters and servers, and their back-of-house chefs, cooks and staff are our neighbors. Many are my personal friends. The severe impact that COVID-19 and its economic fallout has had on them is literally unimaginable and is heartbreaking.

Yet, you, the restaurant owners and workers have remained open and working to the extent you have been able. You continue to cook for us and serve us as best you can, even if only for take-out. Throughout this ongoing pandemic, you have continued to offer some of the best food and service in the world. This is so even though you have not been able to prepare your cuisine and serve us in the way that you are used to or the way you want. Thank you for hanging in there.