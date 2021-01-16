In praise of Napa County's restaurant community

To the editor, Thank you for all of your local, regional and national reporting over the past year. You have kept us informed and helped hold us together as a community. I am writing to you now in the hope of injecting some more positivity into to these trying times.
I want to express my sincere gratitude to our local restaurant industry. From a standpoint of business impacts, we all know 2020 punished the restaurant industry and its workers probably more than anyone else, except perhaps healthcare workers.
Many of our local restaurant owners, their front-of-house waiters and servers, and their back-of-house chefs, cooks and staff are our neighbors. Many are my personal friends. The severe impact that COVID-19 and its economic fallout has had on them is literally unimaginable and is heartbreaking.
Yet, you, the restaurant owners and workers have remained open and working to the extent you have been able. You continue to cook for us and serve us as best you can, even if only for take-out. Throughout this ongoing pandemic, you have continued to offer some of the best food and service in the world. This is so even though you have not been able to prepare your cuisine and serve us in the way that you are used to or the way you want. Thank you for hanging in there.
Personally, you have made my life in this crazy year so much better by continuing to offer a break from the everyday COVID-19 monotony. You have continued to provide the option to break bread with friends and family, even if only over Zoom. You have kept our spirit going by allowing us to remember what great restaurant food is about.
Thank you for being there for us and for your service. I believe I speak for many locals when I commit to being there for you when we come out of this. We will give back to you for your sacrifice to our community this past year and the many years prior.
Thank you, Napa’s restaurant industry. We will dine out again (and tip heavily) soon. See you in person this spring.
Kevin Teague
Napa