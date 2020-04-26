In praise of St. Helena Appliance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I ordered an over-the-stove microwave before the shelter-in-place shut down many a store.

I was told it would be something like a week or two before an installation date I could seek.

Several days after it arrived was the first date of installation open to me. To them I did state it might be tricky, so I wanted their very best.

I was told I was getting him. So, I felt blessed.

That day arrived and I was surprised he entered my home and I surmised he did not seem to worry about the virus being here and I offered him hand cleaner so he wouldn’t fear.

Before he came, I had wiped down everything but forgetting the doorbell which he would ring.

He was a pleasant man who worked with such skill, doing extra work to make the surface sturdier still.

He glued on a piece of wood and didn’t use screws.

I was surprised at that and it did me much amuse.

That morning some screws that were on my desk chair were pulling out with their heads buried, so I did dare to ask if he thought his special glue would help fix it.

He came and looked at the chair on which I often sit.