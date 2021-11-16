In response to homeless Bowl article

I usually enjoy my morning read of the Napa Register while having breakfast. However, this particular morning, my reading almost caused me to spit out my coffee and drop my morning cereal in shock and amazement.

The article in question about being homeless in Napa, “Move to shut down the Bowl” was front-page news in the Napa Valley Register dated Tuesday, Nov. 9 written by Napa news reporter Jennifer Huffman and approved by the editor, I assume.

I do have a lot of sympathy for the homeless population in Napa, it certainly can’t be out of choice to live in the Bowl. How anyone can live there, during the dry season and now the rainy season, is beyond me.

But the homeless have strong views, particularly when threatened with eviction. Case in point, homeless Bowl resident Joe. Your writer details the dire situation there and offers a very sympathetic ear and quotes Joe word for word in full four-letter glory.

Now I am not a prude of bad language and I admit I missed the editor’s warning note of unusually strong language, but this reporting really takes the biscuit, along with the gravy and almost all the contents of my bowl.

I counted (via MS word) 10 F**ks, and 5 S**ts (my redacted edit) in the article. Too much?

Jennifer, we get the message, Joe swears a lot, I would probably swear as well, living in the Bowl.

Did you have to quote Joe verbatim? If so, could you at least mask the offending words with suitable replacement asterisks, underscores, etc?

We have unfortunately seen all the debris and desecration in the Bowl; apparently per your article, it now extends to the English language.

John Smithies

Napa

Editor's Note: Editor Sean Scully responded to criticism and explained the decision to include the unredacted profanity in his weekly column on Nov. 14.