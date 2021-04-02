In support of Gray Haven in Napa

After meeting with Gray Haven, I have a sense of relief and inspiration for their program.

I had the pleasure of meeting with Judge Patricia Gray and the program director, to learn more about their program goals at Gray Haven. I wasn’t sure what to expect when I arrived, but I came with an open mind. I thought it might feel like an institution or appear clinical inside the property, but the sense of home was very refreshing. there has been quite a lot of misinformation circulating and creating a lot of public controversy, all of my questions were answered with some reassuring details that I thought you might be interested to know.

Hearing the combined experience of the staff, Philippe Kane, PsyD, LCP program director, and Judge Gray was very informative about typical probation and parole experiences vs what they offer with their transitional rehabilitation program. They are setting up residents for success, holding their hand every step of the way with supervision and daily activities to support their wellbeing.