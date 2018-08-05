This is my heartfelt support for our Napa County Assessor John Tuteur.
As a property owner, I have, from time to time, visited the Assessors office for information about various general practices involved with my property. Unlike many of our other elected "public servants," John Tuteur was actually there, at work. He personally took time to answer my questions and resolve the issue.
Interpretation of laws, rules, and convoluted wordings of governmental edicts like the Williamson Act can be construed in different ways. If ill intent is involved, one might, if one tries, find a way to reflect badly on its implementation.
I am not acquainted with anyone on this grand jury, nor am I aware of any personal issue someone may harbor. However, accusations made in the grand jury report obviously reflect a strong bias against this man who has served Napa County very well for over 30 years, filling the capacity of three combined departments, as County Recorder, Assessor, and Registrar of Voters.
I sincerely hope this unfortunate attack on the character of our Assessor will be resolved by fair consideration and justice when reviewed on Sept. 14.
Martha Blackard
Napa