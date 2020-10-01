I am writing in support of Renee Cazares for Napa City Council, 4th District, central Napa. Renee is a longtime resident of Napa and has raised her children here. She has run a very successful restaurant with her husband Jose for over 20 years, first in downtown Napa, and now in Calistoga. She is also a solid volunteer in the community, particularly the local food bank. Renee is an intelligent, educated woman who worked her way through the University of Oregon.

Renee is running to represent all of the people in the 4th District. She is not supported by any developers, corporations, or big players in the tourism industry. In my 30 years of living in what is now the 4th District, I've witnessed and voted in all the local races. I can't help but notice that many of the candidates serve on local commissions, to which they are appointed by the city council. It looks like a self-perpetuating system in which the members reward each other and nothing really changes.

I am voting for Renee Cazares because I am not satisfied with the current direction of the city of Napa and its embrace of 100% tourist-related development such as hotels. We need a more diversified economy, and this has been borne out by what has happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Renee is committed to this, as well as avoiding suburban sprawl.

If you agree with me, vote for Renee Cazares.