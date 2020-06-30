In support of the People’s Collective for Change

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I learned about the People’s Collective for Change (PCC), organized by a few smart, strong, young people in our community. Their mission is to pioneer work towards an end to systemic racism and a community that reflects equality and justice for all.

When they made the call to action to participate in protest for Black Lives Matter, of course, as a member of this community, I showed up in support and participated, as we all should. There is no place for for racism, ever. We should all agree on that.

However, as I write this, there is a march for the very oppressors the Black Lives Matter protests are bringing to light -- the police force. I’m not singling out officers in Napa and not every one of them may be racist, but the system as a whole was forged from slavery. If you’ve watched or read one single second or piece of news, or listened to your friends and neighbors, you’d be aware of the many injustices and lives taken at the hands of police.

This is not the time to support the system of policing, nor is it the time to congratulate our Napa Police Department. It is a time to reflect, listen, support, activate and change.