“Go back where you came from,” the president said
about four women as red meat to his base he fed.
A racist comment it was without any shred of doubt.
It went over like flashing red lights, no need to shout.
As women of color he labels them as foreign to us.
Those not white supremacists are making a big fuss.
It’s specifically an example of racism listed in the book,
but Trump being Trump would never in there look.
Rules and laws he flaunts and breaks with impunity
claiming to have some sort of non-existing immunity.
Surely, he knew that three of them were born right here
and the fourth is naturalized and to whom the U.S. is dear.
These four younger women came to office with passion,
wanting change right now is what they all do fashion.
About their ideas they’re vocal and intend to fight.
President Trump doesn’t realize they have that right.
When in fact they do step way too far out of line,
Speaker Pelosi will bring them back in due time.
You may not agree with their thinking and that’s OK too,
as there’s strategy in Congress involving more than a few.
The younger generation knows we are running out of time.
To combat climate change will cost more than a mere dime.
Recognize their value if not the specific idea and time frame,
they are starting a dialog that’s vital and in that is no blame.
Discrimination has always been the scourge of this nation.
But I really have to say never in my very wildest imagination
has the white supremacist group been unmasked for all to see,
and that it comes from our own president is shocking to me.
To our president who leads us astray from what we hold dear,
those of color in our nation should be able to live without fear.
If that you do not believe, go back to where YOU came from.
Thankfully, you don’t represent the majority but just a mere some.
Dorothy Northey
Yountville