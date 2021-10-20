In the year since the Glass Fire

One year ago today, the last Napa County wildfire of 2020 was finally contained.

From the first lightning strike in mid-August to full containment of the Glass Fire in the second half of October, fires burned in our Valley continuously and ferociously for 65 days.

Thousands of brave firefighters fought the flames while residents countywide suffered through smoke, haze, and uncertainty. For those closest to the fires, uncertainty demanded hyper-vigilance, which often gave way to dread, followed by flight. Throughout, as many as 32,000 Napa County residents were evacuated from their homes, not knowing if those homes would still be standing when they returned.

In Napa County, the LNU Lightning Complex and Glass Fires burned more than 220,000 acres; and destroyed or damaged more than 680 residences and almost 450 commercial buildings. In a bitter irony of the housing crisis that pre-existed the fires, many of the homes we lost were in and around Berryessa and Deer Park: nooks of the county that are, by local standards, affordable. Sadly, three Napa County residents lost their lives.