Quite a bit has changed
In the year 2093
Keep on reading
And you’ll see
Mansplaining is now illegal
And carries a hefty fine
To correct a woman,
Sir, you’re crossing a line
Men no longer vote
On issues of menstruation
If such talk arises
They’re silenced with castration
Yes, now women run Congress
But there’s more to this story
The Constitution has been re-written
You have free articles remaining.
Restoring it to glory
Guns have been banned
In all 50 states
Journalists are free to write the truth
Without threats of hate
The bees have been saved
While racism is extinct
Presidents fingers are banned
No longer able to tweet
The year 2093
Is a time free of fears
Too bad we have to wait
73 more years
Sarita Lopez
Napa