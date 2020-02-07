{{featured_button_text}}

Quite a bit has changed

In the year 2093

Keep on reading

And you’ll see

Mansplaining is now illegal

And carries a hefty fine

To correct a woman,

Sir, you’re crossing a line

Men no longer vote

On issues of menstruation

If such talk arises

They’re silenced with castration

Yes, now women run Congress

But there’s more to this story

The Constitution has been re-written

Restoring it to glory

Guns have been banned

In all 50 states

Journalists are free to write the truth

Without threats of hate

The bees have been saved

While racism is extinct

Presidents fingers are banned

No longer able to tweet

The year 2093

Is a time free of fears

Too bad we have to wait

73 more years

Sarita Lopez

Napa

