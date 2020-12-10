Inconvenient truth: Remote teaching is better than in-person instruction during pandemic

This is not true.

It is based not on research by epidemiologists, not on studies conducted by doctors, scientists or pharmacologists.

It comes from the work of an economist – Emily Oster.

The Brown University professor analyzed data from all 50 states over a two week period in September and came to the conclusion that when students or teachers get COVID, they rarely catch it at school.

And her analysis has become the Gospel truth for supply-side marketeers.

However, Oster has been wrong before.

She is infamous for publishing a paper advising women that drinking alcohol during pregnancy is safe. Wrong.

Oster is not a serious academic. She is someone who constantly says something controversial to court the media and public opinion.

It is because of people like her that Mark Twain is reported to have remarked, ”There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”