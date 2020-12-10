Inconvenient truth: Remote teaching is better than in-person instruction during pandemic

Hundreds of teachers have died from COVID-19.
More than 1 million children have been diagnosed with the disease.
Yet seven state governors said in a joint statement that in-person schools are safe even when community transmission rates are high.
Safe – despite hundreds of preventable deaths of school employees.
Safe – despite mass outbreaks among students.
Safe – despite quarantines, staffing shortages, long-term illnesses and mounting uncertainty about the long-term effects of the disease on children and adults.
The message was signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Delaware Gov. John Carney, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.
Only Baker is a Republican. The rest are all Democrats.
We expect such blatant untruth from the Trump administration, and Vice-President Mike Pence was quick to add his voice to the septet.
But the facts remain.
More than 300 teachers and other school employees have died across the country from the virus, according to the Associated Press.
In fact, 72 school employees died of the virus in New York City, alone, according to the city Department of Education.
More than 1 million children have been diagnosed with COVID-19 according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics released this month.
More than 250,000 people have died nationwide.
More than 11 million Americans have been diagnosed with the disease at an ever-increasing rate.
In many states hospitalizations have passed their peak in April.
That is not safety.
FACT: It is not safe to have in-person schooling in any community where infections are high.
FACT: It is better to have remote education unless the virus has been contained.
But these are inconvenient truths that business leaders, politicians and policymakers are doing everything in their power to ignore.
The governors’ statement begins:
“Medical research as well as the data from Northeastern states, from across the country, and from around the world make clear that in-person learning is safe when the appropriate protections are in place, even in communities with high transmission rates.”
This is not true.
It is based not on research by epidemiologists, not on studies conducted by doctors, scientists or pharmacologists.
It comes from the work of an economist – Emily Oster.
The Brown University professor analyzed data from all 50 states over a two week period in September and came to the conclusion that when students or teachers get COVID, they rarely catch it at school.
And her analysis has become the Gospel truth for supply-side marketeers.
However, Oster has been wrong before.
She is infamous for publishing a paper advising women that drinking alcohol during pregnancy is safe. Wrong.
Oster is not a serious academic. She is someone who constantly says something controversial to court the media and public opinion.
It is because of people like her that Mark Twain is reported to have remarked, ”There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
Since she provided this cover story, various county departments of health have claimed that contact tracing rarely indicates students or teachers catch the virus at school. However, these conclusions are based on voluntary anecdotes, not hard data. At the local level, there is often a lot of pressure to find the cause of an outbreak somewhere else when childcare is at stake or administrative coercion involved.
There has, however, been actual science done on the matter that sheds increasing doubt on Oster’s findings.
A study of more than a half-million people who were exposed to Coronavirus suggests that the virus’ continued spread is driven by only a small percentage of those who become infected.
Moreover, children and young adults were found to be potentially much more important to transmitting the virus than previous studies had identified, according to the study by researchers at Princeton, John Hopkins and the University of California at Berkeley.
This was the largest contact tracing study for any disease ever conducted.
It suggests the role of schools in the spread of the virus is also much greater than previously believed.
The evidence is so convincing that the CDC took down controversial guidance pushing for schools to remain open during periods of increased infections.
Bottom line: No one should have to go to school in an unsafe classroom.
Students shouldn’t feel like the only way to get a quality education is to risk their health and put their families in jeopardy.
Teachers shouldn’t be bullied into working in unsafe environments where they or their loved ones may get sick – especially since educators are more susceptible to the virus and often suffer worse consequences of getting ill.
Until the danger has passed, we need quality remote learning.
We need governors with the guts to listen to science, not B.S. economists.
Steven Singer is a public school teacher, education advocate and author of “Gadfly On The Wall: A Public School Teacher Speaks Out On Racism And Reform.” He blogs regularly at gadflyonthewallblog.com.
