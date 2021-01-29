Inefficient rollout of vaccines

I am dismayed to see the disjointed and ineffectual efforts the city/county and our health services including: Queen of the Valley, Kaiser Clinic and Clinic Ole are doing to support the Health Department and Adventist Health St. Helena in our communities COVID immunization response. It is deplorable.

To date, the Health Department and Adventist Health appear to be the only organizations that are supporting our population, and they struggle with an inefficient pipeline of immunizations. To think that all these institutions, and learned people cannot do a better job at supporting our counties population is unbelievable.

Where is a coalition of healthcare leaders and our senior electeds to move this process forward with staff, support and an efficient supply line? Are we, in this affluent Valley so bereft of civic service mentality?

Thank you to Adventist Health, which has run efficient well-staffed, albeit limited, clinics, and our Health Department, likewise undermanned, which is fighting to provide the healthcare we should be expecting from a combination of Mayor Sedgley, and CEOs of QVH, Clinic Ole and Kaiser Clinic partnering with these two organizations. Shame on you.

You are all behind the eight ball on this one and it is inexcusable given our business and individual citizens and their sufferings.